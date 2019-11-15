Women told to remain focused despite pandemic

Women in Navua have been reminded of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and for them to remain focused.

Women’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa made the comments while presenting tents, tables and chairs to help start their market day.

“Its also presented us with unique opportunities, opportunities to tap into the untappable potential, opportunity to redefine ourselves, upskill ourselves and to diversify the unique talents that we have.”

This initiative will assist the women living in the Serua, Namosi area.”

The market day will be on the first Saturday of every month, starting in December.