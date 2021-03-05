Women supporting women should be our mantra: Akbar

A lot of women have risen through the ranks and broken glass ceilings over the years in Fiji.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day Celebration and Women in Leadership Roles Awards Program in Ba, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says women supporting women should be the mantra in the fight for equality.

Akbar says women have contributed immensely in various sectors and they must be judged for what they have delivered and not for what they wear.

Don’t judge us for our dress, don’t judge us for us being a woman but see the content that we have. See what we deliver. That’s one of the barriers that we all have to break.

Akbar also highlight the need for women to support each other in their campaign to achieve diversity in all field of work or organization.

“We are always looked at as a woman and not a leader. What you wear, what you say, where we go, things are always under scrutiny”.

She adds that the work towards achieving workplace diversity and ensuring women’s voice are heard starts from home.

The celebration was organized by SOROPTIMIST International, a global volunteer service organization for women that work towards peace and improving the lives of women and girls.