Women subject to abuse and harassment in tuna longline industry

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 14, 2021 12:58 pm
Women are subject to sexual abuse, harassment and other biases which has pegged back their participation in the tuna longline industry in Fiji.

A new Gender Mainstreaming in Fiji’s Offshore Tuna Industry Report, has revealed that the industry has been viewed as a male domain.

Authors of the report, The World Wildlife Fund say women joining the industry are expected to live and work within very restrictive situations.

WWF Gender Consultant, Aliti Vunisea says the report points out that things such as cultural perceptions and stereotypes continue to undermine progresses that women are making in the industry.

“The nature of the industry is they require women to be out at sea in the vessel. There are about 20 or 30 crew members with shared accommodation and they have one toilet-one bathroom to use so they are stuck together at the sea for a couple of weeks and months so the abuse of sexual harassment happens and the men are not trained to live with one or two women onboard .”

WWF says in the industry, human rights abuse, issues related to contractual agreements, and sexual harassment are issues that need to be discussed and addressed.

It says regulations exist that deal with sexual harassment cases that occur within Fiji’s EEZ, however, addressing reported cases and enforcing the regulations remain weak.

“Looking to the industry during the work that we did, the industry stated that when there were cases of abuse, when they reported it when they came on shore, it wasn’t taken forward.”

While women are at risk of majority of the abuse, men have been harased as well and in the process some have even lost their lives.

Current gender participation at PAFCO, the largest processing plant in Fiji, is 33.5% males and 66.5% females. 88% of females employed at PAFCO work in the processing sector and they make up 46% of support workers.

Participation of women in five fishing companies visited in Suva revealed that women dominantly worked in on shore facilities.

