Women still silent about harassment at workplaces

[File Photo]

Women are still reticent to report harassment at workplaces.

Women In Business Awards President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says some women still believe that no actions will be taken against perpetrators.

“So the discussion is happening definitely, and the women are reaching out to us … they are still reticent about saying the names of the people because they do still believe that nothing is going to happen. So, we need to fix that. I think the more we talk about it, the more it is going to enhance the confidence of women to be able to come up and say.”

Article continues after advertisement

She says WIB is not only about recognizing women through awards but a platform for women to address this and other issues they encounter at workplaces.

WIB has a total of 10 awards to recognize women in business this year.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards will be held on Friday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.