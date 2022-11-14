Women still internalize patriarchy: Raj

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj

There are a lot of selective applications of ideologies in Fiji when it comes to women’s representation.

This is according to Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj who says some women continue to follow a patriarchal system.

He says they have also seen contradictory approaches to various situations in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know I have noticed that because I have worked in this field a lot, sexual harassment, the kind of sexual harassment we call out and the ones we go quiet over. The kind of women we want to see in the parliament, the ones we attack to make sure they don’t make it to parliament, the kind of domestic violence we condemn, and the ones we condone because we go quiet and complicit.”

Raj also says in Fiji, exercising free expression has been preserved for the elite as they speak on behalf of the people.

“So the powerful few take to Twitter, or they take to some other social media platform and really speak their mind and speak for the rest of the people so when a political party says the youth are fed up, it is not the youth that is speaking, it’s this particular leader, it’s this particular political party speaking for because this individual has access to this kind of platform that the vast majority don’t.”

Women made up less than 18 percent of candidates in 2014, while in 2018 it was roughly 22 percent.

After the 2018 General Election, women’s representation in parliament was over 17 percent.