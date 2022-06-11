Women still face challenges

The first ever meeting of Pacific Island Forum Women Leaders has recognized there is still a long way to go in addressing gender issues in the region.

Meeting Chair, Women’s Minister Rosy Akbar says there are gaps in national leadership, decision making at all levels and the inclusion of women in the higher echelons of the private sector.

“The Pacific still has the world’s lowest percentage of women’s political globally and violence against women and girls in the region is amongst the highest in the world. These are further exacerbated by climate change and COVID-19.”

Akbar adds there are improvement which need to be recognized as many Forum member countries have enacted tough laws against gender based violence.

She adds there is a greater need to support women in all their diversity.

The PIF Women Leaders meeting is seen as a platform for a stronger political voice and collective action on issues affecting women and girls.