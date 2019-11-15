Women receive payment for mabe sale

The women of Raviravi village in Macuata today received a cheque of $20,415 as payment for over 1,000 Mabe or half pearls they have sold.

Known as the Navatudua Women’s Group, they recently harvested around 7,000 oysters.

Handing over the cheque this morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commended the hardworking spirit of the women.

Bainimarama says the women are harvesting the fruits of their labour and innovation that has brought prosperity and acclaim to their community.

He adds the most beautiful part of this project is that it’s spearheaded by women taking charge of their own future.

He told the women’s group that they can proudly call themselves business-women as they are now part of the growing industry.