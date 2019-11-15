Women play vital role in climate and disaster mitigation: Poole

The fact that climate change and disasters impact all women differently means women have a valuable contribution in relation to climate and disaster mitigation.

This was the message by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women and Children Jennifer Poole while speaking at a workshop on Strengthening’s Women’s Resilience to Climate Change and Disaster Risk.

Poole adds that women also have an unrealized impact to green jobs and environmental activities.

The Permanent Secretary stressed the separation of women from opportunities to tap resources and exercise power often prevent them from accessing climate-smart technology and jobs.

Poole highlighted that the workshop is designed to build the evidence base to demonstrate that government is strengthened when it has women’s participation and leadership in climate change and disaster risk management.

Meanwhile, the three-day consultation will conclude on Friday.