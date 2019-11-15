Women play integral role in decision making says Tudravu

The Tailevu Provincial Council believes it’s time for women to contribute in decision making at community, district and provincial level.

The Council has been engaging women who hold senior positions in various sectors knowing the contribution they could make at provincial level.

Chair Rusiate Tudravu is urging male community leaders to change how they see women as their innovative strategies can move Fiji forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to state that their contribution in the province has been one of the very successful hallmark in the provincial success. In fact, they contributed to this house – the Cakobau house. This is the result of their soli, so it’s been done annually and we would like to get them involved as well.”

Women who have been actively engaged in developing Tailevu include FNU Dean Dr Adi Eci Nabalarua, USP Dean Dr Akanisi Kedrayate and Adi Finau Tabakaucoro among others.

Tudravu remains hopeful that more women will join the Council.