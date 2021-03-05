Women play a crucial role in disaster recovery

The important role women plan in disaster recovery was highlighted in the country’s largest gathering for International Women’s Day celebration yesterday.

The Labasa Civic Center was a sea of bright colors yesterday as over 500 women from Macuata – the Labasa Women’s Forum – gathered to celebrate the important day for women around the globe.

Chief Guest Assistance Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar says women plan an important role before, during, and after a natural disaster.

She says the recent COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones have exposed the hardships that the women face when their family suffers.

Bhatnagar says in many cases, the pressure is on the women to take care of their family so their unpaid and care work increases, hard work to feed the family increases, economic activities and participation is affected and the violence inflicted on them increases.

She adds, that many times, when carrying out these duties the woman often forgets herself and goes to any extent to make sure her family’s welfare is taken care of and that they are safe in challenging times like disasters and pandemics.

In line with the IWD 2021 theme “Women in Leadership – achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” Bhatnagar acknowledged our women frontline fighters for their sacrifice and commitment to serving the nation.