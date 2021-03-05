Women play a critical role in achieving gender equality

Women’s role in society is paramount in eliminating gender-based discrimination.

With the International Women’s Day marked today, the COVID-19 pandemic has also in some way amplified work in achieving gender equality.

US Charg’e d’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says educating women is a key factor in promoting gender equality.

“One of the focal areas is to promote gender equality through education, training and career opportunities. Through USAID, the US Government is pleased to support the studies of 30 association member and Project management practices.”

130 women graduated from the Project Management Course which aims to support and upskill women leaders within an organization.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge’.