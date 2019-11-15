Women threatened for not meeting spouse's social needs: FWCC

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre has warned a spike in domestic violence.

This is particularly in cases where women become victims when they are unwilling to provide cash for a spouse’s social needs.

Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali says this has become more concerning as more women face similar threats in the past three months.

Ali says during this difficult time when most families are struggling, some women have been assaulted by those who should be supporting them adding that the trends have been unrealistic compared to the same period in previous years.

“It is an issue and you know there is a lot of conflicts arising because she’s looking for money to put food on the table to pay the bills and so on and is preserving that money and he forces her, and if she doesn’t give the money for his kava, his alcohol, his smoke and there are also people who are into drugs, so if she doesn’t give the money for his enjoyment then she is in grave danger of getting beaten up.”

She says huge challenges lay ahead if the issue is not addressed now.