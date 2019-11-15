Women Minister salutes mothers for their role

Mothers who have taken up the role in the nation’s approach to combat COVID-19 are today being saluted by Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

In her Mother’s Day message Vuniwaqa says these mothers are not protecting only their families and loves ones, but also fellow Fijians.

The Minister conveys her gratitude towards the mothers who served in essential services including health care, defense, markets, telecommunication, social services, supermarkets, and utility sectors amongst others as Fiji battled and continues to battle COVID-19 and the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Vuniwaqa says we value the sacrifices these mothers have made in these testing times and commend their resilience.

She also commended the courage and strength of mothers who are at home and have become bearers of many other roles – being protectors, providers, teachers, healers, friends and much more to ensure that our families remain positive and healthy.

Vuniwaqa wants all mothers to know that they are deeply appreciated and their worth cannot be measured nor can their selflessness be repaid.

The Minister highlights giving flowers and presents to our mothers is always a good idea.

However, she is hoping that on this Mothers’ Day, Fijians will recommit themselves to doing more than that.

Through deeds that match our words, let’s give our mothers the respect they deserve, give all women the equality they deserve, the security they deserve, the love they deserve, and the acknowledgment they deserve.

She is urging Fijians to build a better and safer society for our mothers and women.