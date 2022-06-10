Women Leaders meeting breaking barriers

[Source: Henry Puna/ Twitter]

The first ever meeting of Pacific Island Forum Women Leaders in Suva has been praised as a step in the right direction.

Chaired by Fiji’s Minister for Women Rosy Akbar, the gathering is described a critical component of regional efforts to advance the lives of Pacific people.

Prime Minister and Chair of the Forum, Voreqe Bainimarama has commended women leaders for taking the initiative saying there is no progress without addressing genders issues.

“Without the full inclusion of women in decision making roles, we have zero hope of achieving effective, practical solution to the myriad of 21st century challenges we face.”

Bainimarama adds despite the existence of gender based issues such as domestic violence, it has taken decades for such a meeting to be convened.

He adds the Pacific is primed and ready for a regional development reset that includes women more fully and is genuinely co-led by women across all sectors.

The Prime Minister has also called for the inclusion of more women in the fields of science and technology as a means to reduce the gender pay gap and promotes a more vibrant and talented work-force.