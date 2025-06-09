Women in Tech launches game-changing startup program

Source: Women in Tech Fiji

Women in Tech Fiji has launched an upskilling program to empower women in technology and entrepreneurship.

The initiative, called Found Her, is the country’s first startup incubation and investor training program exclusively for women.

Startups Program Lead Sujata Lodhia states this training is about creating a future pipeline of local investors who understand how to find innovation and who believe in the potential of women-led ventures.

“Throughout the week, the participants will be engaging in workshops, mentorship sessions, and practical exercises that focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment readiness.”

Lodhia said the program would take place in Suva later next month over one intensive week.

She adds the program will conclude with introductions to potential investors and support partners, providing financing and networks to help turn ideas into reality.

Applications for the program are now open through the Women in Tech Fiji official Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

