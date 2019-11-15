Women in peacekeeping saluted

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today paid special tribute to Fijian women serving in Peacekeeping Mission now and in the past.

Bainimarama says for too long, around the world, this has been a male-dominated field.

He says in February, Fiji again showed that women are just as capable as taking the lead as anyone else in these missions, with Inspector Rusila Cakacaka’s appointment as the first Fijian officer to serve in the Abyei Area between North and South Sudan.

“Fiji, meanwhile, has been working to break that norm since 1988, when the first Fijian woman was deployed. And that trailblazing continues to this day. I hope that little girls watching this video know that there is no arena in which they cannot rise to lead, in any field they choose – including the battlefield.”

The Prime Minister says the bravery and sacrifice of Fijian Peacekeepers have upheld the cause of global peace for over seven decades.

He says thousands of Fijian peacekeepers have given peace a fighting chance in some of the world’s deadliest and most devastating conflicts.

Bainimarama urges Fijians take a moment to pay tribute to the thousands of Fijians who, over the decades, have shown the best of Fiji to the world and thanked them and their families for their sacrifice, especially those who have laid down their lives for the greater, global cause of peace, justice and security for all.