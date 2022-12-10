Women in maritime accept domestic violence as a norm

Women in maritime and rural areas tend to accept domestic violence as a norm.

This was shared by Milika Leba an activist based in Kadavu who was part of the Diverse Voices and Action better known as DIVA for Equality action day forum.

As part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, panel discussions were held on the links between human rights, sexual reproductive, and health rights and the work being done to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Leba says domestic violence in the rural and outer islands setting is often perceived and accepted as a cultural norm where women don’t often report the matter or seek help.

“Mostly in maritime areas, violence is something that we are currently facing which is an ongoing issue as well but due to the response that we get, it’s just cultural and religious ways of responding to violence that we face in maritime areas.”

Apart from community outreach and awareness, it’s a challenge Leba says will need more assistance from the community and stakeholders in helping to change mindsets and law enforcement.