Women have been empowered as business leaders: Dr Ali

The Women in Business President believes when women lead, they raise their families and communities up with them.

Dr. Nur Bano Ali says out of all the applications received for the concessional loans for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, 43 percent of the applicants were women.

Dr. Ali says this indicates that women have been empowered as business leaders, and are inspiring other prospective entrepreneurs.

“Women in Business believe that if women are entrepreneurs then the proceeds and the benefits go directly to the family. Women have family first approach so the more women in the business the better livelihoods and families.”

Dr. Ali says the Business Assistance Fiji panel members are working around the clock to process all the COVID-19 concessional loan applications.

The BAF panel comprises of institutions including the Fiji Institute of Accountants, Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Women in Business, and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.