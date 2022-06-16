Women have a place in the maritime sector: Vakacautadra

Joana Vakacautadra.

Growing up in the early 1990s, Joana Vakacautadra knew that being a female almost guaranteed that life wouldn’t be smooth sailing for her if she chose a career in a male-dominated field.

However, nine years ago, Vakacautadra proved that she could deal with the rough water and even storms faced by those who chose a life at sea.

Vakacautadra says she had a tough time securing a job on any boat or vessel, even though she had maritime qualifications.

“There were also reservations that they would be able to hack it on board. I found myself working unhappily in an office, but I was still knocking on every shipping company’s doors begging them for a job. “

Vakacautadra’s desire to sail the sea was born during her first trip to her maternal village in Vanua Levu when she was just seven.

“I discovered my inner strength for sailing because, at that tender age, I seemed to be unaffected by the swaying of the ship. During that 10-hour trip, I wandered around the vessel and ended up at the wheelhouse, where I watched the ship’s captain and crew members work. “

Vakacautadra is currently the Chief Officer of the Sea Quest Seaka II longline fishing vessel, supervising male and female crew members.

She says women have a place in the maritime industry and is optimistic that all-female crews will one day work on their vessels.