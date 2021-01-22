Home

Women friendly spaces launched

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 22, 2021 12:30 pm
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa today launched the "Women Friendly Space" in Seaqaqa.

Women in TC Yasa affected areas now have a space where they can receive psycho-social support and counselling in their communities.

Vuniwaqa says the friendly spaces will help women recover from the cyclone.

She adds that the health and well-being of women and children have been ignored for far too long.

Vuniwaqa says this cannot go on anymore and families ought to be supportive and help women and girls access gender-based violence support, psychosocial support and sexual and reproductive health services.

Acting Divisional Medical Officer North Dr Tiko Saumalua says women’s health need to be prioritized especially after disasters as they are most vulnerable.

There are six Women Friendly Spaces set up in the cyclone-affected areas.

These are in Seaqaqa, Wainunu, Kubulau, Lekutu, Kia and Nakorovatu.

They opened this week and will be in operation for about three months.

