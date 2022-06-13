Women farmers thrive

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture has noted an uptake in women venturing into this sector and utilizing the various programs on offer.

Increasing participation in Agriculture has resulted in the Ministry providing 500 women the necessary support to boost their venture in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Vinesh Kumar says the team is providing specific and targeted support towards these women after conducting a background check and gauging their interest in order to tailor a project suitable for those seeking to grow in this industry.

“We provided them specific training as well. We have also included a woman in mushroom training we have also. Now as you are aware that our budget we have got where we are looking after mainstreaming women in our budgetary process.”

Kumar says they are also focusing on women in the maritime and rural areas because as they have also grown following the introduction of initiatives like weaving and floriculture.

The Fiji Development Bank has also introduced policies to reduce gender gaps and support women in this sector.

“My personal target is that in the next two to three years’ time, we should be looking at 25 percent of our target should be the female customer based in FDB and it could be on Agriculture, Fisheries, SMEs- those sort of things.”

The Vanilla program, poultry, Beekeeping, nursery kits, basic farming tools, and flower planting materials were among the 15 out of 30 programs designed specifically for women.

The Ministry also use allocated funds to provide training and relevant resources to ensure women excel in their field of work.