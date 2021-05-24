Home

News

Women face many barriers in dealing with violence: FWRM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 29, 2021 3:15 am
Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh

Women experiencing violence take on average 868 days or 2.5 years to seek assistance.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh says during the 868 days, women make six attempts to look for possible solutions.

Singh says domestic and sexual violence is often treated as a personal matter.

The Executive Director adds there are many barriers that women face when reporting such issues.

“It’s within our culture and we treat domestic violence and sexual violence as private matters and we try to resolve them by ourselves. There is stigma and discrimination from within the family and community.”

Singh says most of the cases of violence against women happen at home and women normally know the perpetrators.

The Women’s Rights Movement is calling on all Fijians to participate in the annual 16 days of activism on ending violence against women and children.

