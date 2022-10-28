Women entrepreneurs go digital

[Photo: Supplied]

Hundreds of Fijian women-led micro and small businesses will be able to accept digital payments securely on mobile devices, with a new digital payment platform launched today.

This was conducted by Mastercard, an international development organisation, and Fintech Pacific, in partnership with the Australian government’s Business Partnerships Platform (BPP).

With many visitors to Fiji now preferring to pay by smartphone, or credit and debit card, small businesses that cannot accept digital payments have been missing out on sales.

Article continues after advertisement

The new app, named ‘Dua,’ is designed to meet the needs of women-led small businesses in Fiji. It offers business owners an easily accessible, convenient, simple, and secure way to accept these payments.

A pilot is now live, with several women-led businesses on-boarded as part of the initial phase, and 400 expected to participate in the program over the next two years.

This new initiative is expected to provide a further boost to Fiji’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.

Australian Chargé d’Affaires to Fiji, John Williams, said Australia was committed to supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Fiji through engagement with the private sector.

Businesses participating in the pilot will receive training to facilitate easy use of the new technology, including a step-by-step guide on accepting digital payments.

The BPP is a flagship initiative of the Australian government and supports partnerships and businesses to deliver sustainable economic growth, support COVID-19 recovery, and reduce poverty.