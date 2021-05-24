Home

Women entrepreneurs engage in Right to information advocacy

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 11:05 am
Women and young entrepreneurs in the Pacific were equipped with the knowledge and strategy to promote the right information in order to grow their businesses. [Source: UNDP]

Women and young entrepreneurs in the Pacific were equipped with the knowledge and strategy to promote the right information in order to grow their businesses.

A series of right to information advocacy workshops were conducted as part of the RTI knowledge series by the University of the South Pacific in partnership with the UN Development Programme through the Pacific Anti-Corruption Project, supported by the UK Government.

Vice-Chancellor and President of USP, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, in his opening remarks, stated that RTI was not only about the commitment and proactive decisions of the government; it was about empowering entrepreneurs to be able to secure the right information at the right time and make well-informed decisions that can help businesses grow to greater heights.

Through five workshops, over 140 women and youths who manage or plan to launch small and medium-sized businesses learned about the importance and benefits of the right to information for the business sector in the context of corruption prevention and combat.


[Source: UNDP]

They discussed how they can effectively engage in promoting and strengthening the RTI and thus contribute to the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants discussed the challenges they face and the opportunities to advocate for RTI. A number of digital tools and online platforms were also highlighted in recent surveys, which could potentially be introduced in the Pacific for its people to easily access relevant information.


[Source: UNDP]

All Pacific Island countries have adopted the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and are committed to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and SDGs. RTI is at the core of those commitments.

