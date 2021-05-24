Women encouraged to take leadership roles

Over the next few days, discussions will be held on breaking the barriers for women to take a leadership role.

The discussions will be in the lead-up to the International Women’s Day celebration.

Women in Business President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says they need more women in leadership roles.

She says for Women in Business they have been promoting women in leadership for many years.

However, she says more women are coming up in middle management roles, but not in leadership roles.

“There are not many CEOs, you can count on your fingers literally how many CEOs in the country are female. And there has been very little change. We hope to see more.”

A panel discussion will be held on this topic tomorrow in Suva.

Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is Break the Bias- A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.