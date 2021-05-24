Women encouraged to take leadership roles

Women around the country have been challenged to take up leadership roles.

One of the most influential women and Education Minister, Premila Kumar says even in the 21st century there is still discussion about women empowerment, equality, and increased participation in leadership.

“Gender issues, such as pay parity, discrimination, and the sheer low number of women in parliament, boards, and committees, and as heads of organizations and in other key areas are still debated that capture everyone’s attention.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the lead-up to the International Women’s Day Celebration next Tuesday, a general discussion was held today on barriers for women in taking up leadership roles in the education sector.

A survey carried out by the Ministry of Education late last year reveals that while women make up 69 percent of the teacher workforce, only 37 percent applied for leadership roles.

The survey also reveals that the three main issues holding women from taking up leadership roles in schools include lack of required qualifications leadership experience, and family responsibilities and commitments.

While the qualification requirement held women back from taking up leadership roles, the survey, however, reveals that there are more women with degrees than men in the education sector.