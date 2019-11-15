Women encouraged to report violence issue

“Don’t tolerate violence at home or in schools.”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar stressed on this while speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Movement.

Akbar says women need to be bold enough to report these issues.

Article continues after advertisement

She has challenged women and men to have open discussions on issues such as gender equality and violence against women amongst others.



“If we don’t stop that our fight for gender equality will continue to be passed on from this generation to the next so be bold enough to report.”

Last year, eight women had lost their lives in intimate partner violence.