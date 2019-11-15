Women encouraged to continue punching above their weight

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says women in the country are proving they are more than capable of achieving anything they set their minds to.

Koya was speaking on Women in Maritime Day celebrated around the world.

He says of the 132 employees of Fijian Government Shipping Services, four percent are women.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister adds this is above the international benchmark and this goes to prove equal opportunities are provided in Fiji’s workforce.

“We need more women to play important roles in the industry, to be in charge of a vessel and other critical roles along the value chain. We have marine officers class two who are commonly referred to as Chief-mate, we have engine watch ratings, we have captains and cadets on deck watch, we even have women holding prominent roles in Maritime and shipping policy in the public sector.”

He says many women have made their mark in maritime, and others are encouraged to do just that.