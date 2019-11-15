Women empowerment yet another highlight: Hopkins

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins has walked the talk on women in leadership.

As the first British Head of Mission here, her last four years has paved the way for a legacy that has enhanced the UK’s presence in Fiji and the region and has significantly built on her government’s support and funding for climate action.

Another area of development has been women empowerment through various programs, in particular the competitive Chevening scholarships that has selected the cream of the crop from the region.

Hopkins says changing the narrative of women in leadership is critical and timely with more and more women choosing fields once dominated by men.

As a seasoned Diplomat, Hopkins had this advice to share.

“Look for allies and for me, it’s been really powerful to have, I have a network of friends, both male and female who I can talk to when things are tough. So having a good support network around you is the first thing. The second thing I think is to keep your eye on the long term picture. It’s very easy for people and especially girls to say, oh I’m not good enough at this or this is just happened, therefore I’m not going to try harder at that. There will be bumps and there will be setbacks, but you can learn from those.”

The British High Commissioner concludes her Fiji posting next week and will next be posted to Brazil.