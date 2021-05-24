Women empowerment critical: Jalal

International Human Rights Lawyer Imrana Jalal believes that women should never have to rely on men’s income, even if they are happily married.

Jalal made the remark today at Fiji’s first-ever Women’s Invigoration of the Nation Convention in Suva, where she served as a moderator.

The event was attended by women from various sectors.

Jalal says only 39 percent of working-age women are in the paid labour market, meaning a lot of empowerment is still needed.

“Unless women gain access to an income, unless they have a job, it’s very difficult for them to be empowered because female empowerment is closely connected to economic empowerment, so it is extremely critical that when the economy grows, we teach women the skills to enable them to get jobs so they can have access to their own independent income.”

Jalal believes that a lot needs to be done in the area to financially support women in setting up businesses and also how they can manage their businesses.

She says lack of confidence is an overriding issue that many women need to acquire in order to be successful in the field they are in.