Full Coverage
Women discuss leadership roles

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 6, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Twitter]

A survey carried out by the Ministry of Education late last year reveals that while women make up 69 percent of the teacher workforce, only 37 percent applied for leadership roles.

The survey shows three main reasons holding women back from taking these roles in schools are lack of qualification, leadership experience, and family responsibilities and commitments.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar hopes to see more women taking up leadership roles in schools in the near future.

“We will be looking at various activities and targeted interventions to help you gain access to an equal footing for leadership and gain more confidence to step forward and apply for higher positions as they become available in the education sector.”

Women in Business President, Dr. Nur Bano Ali says women need to step forward.

“Women must learn to support women. Do not be afraid of a smart woman. Learn from her, learn from somebody who has achieved already.”

More than 100 women took part in a discussion on women’s leadership in the education sector.

