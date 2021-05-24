Women deserve recognition

Women have endured a lot of hardship and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and they deserve more recognition.

Mohammed Aziz, a former Deputy Military Commander who is now a Professor of Law at the University of Fiji, says women should be recognized for their valuable contributions.

“We hope that there is understanding and that there is the realization of what women have contributed to the households and the community. We wish every woman a happy international women’s day and we thank them all for being in our lives.”

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says, despite the move into the third decade of the 21st century, many things are not happening for women and girls.

She says International Women’s Day is usually a day to tell everyone just how little the situation of women has improved over the past 12 months, or year, decade, century, or millennium.

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the University of Fiji today with a panel discussion on ‘Working & Living with Lady Corona: A Higher Education Perspective.’