Women continue to break glass ceilings: Rabuka

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua for its valiant performance.

This is after they scooped the Super W Championship title with a historic win.

The People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka in his congratulatory message says the win has brought so much joy to all their supporters in Fiji.

Rabuka adds that the Fijiana Drua’s victory should empower relevant bodies to provide the necessary resources and support for women in rugby for future improvement.

He says Fiji must continue to elevate and encourage women’s participation in sports as they are continuously breaking glass ceilings not only in the XV’s code but in sevens as well.

The PA leader reiterated that the Fijiana Drua being the first-ever Fiji Rugby team to win a Super Rugby title proved that women are unstoppable.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

He also congratulated the leadership of Captain Bitila Tawake and Coach Senirusi Seruvakula for maintaining the player’s discipline on and off the field.

Rabuka also acknowledged the partnership of the Australian Government through the PacAus Sports Partnership and Rooster Chicken in making their participation possible and a success.