Women challenged to talk bluntly about issues

Women should be able to talk bluntly about issues affecting them.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar stressed on this while speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Movement yesterday.

She says as women they play an important role in shaping families, communities and the nation.

She says women should be supporting women.

“Let us be that generation of woman that supports another woman. If you cant support ten at least support one and who do you support, you start from your home, support your own children, support your own mother, your sister, your sister in law. Develop that relationship otherwise otherwise like I said come the next generation someone else will come and speak about the same things.”

Akbar also challenged women and men to have open discussions on issues such as gender equality and violence against women amongst others.