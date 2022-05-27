Women are gutsy: Kalako-Williams

[Source: Supplied]

With the world not close to meeting the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, the Global Assessment Report says new approaches are needed.

The United Nations says despite commitments to build resilience, tackle climate change and create sustainable development pathways, current societal, political and economic choices are doing the reverse.

Amongst them is the lack of women in decision making roles despite being the pillar in most disaster-prone countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Already in every discussion, women bearing the burden of disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have been raised.

Mandisa Kalako-Williams, an Independent Facilitator in Community and Organization Development says women have shown their worth many times but there are other issues at play when it comes to leadership and decision-making roles.

“Thank you very much. That is the answer that lies in the mind of men and in the guts of women. In countries where women have been pushed or have pushed themselves into the positions of 50 percent of women in Parliament we do see that difference.”

Kalako-Williams adds not all women are victims and this is seen when they are given a chance to lead post disaster, the females excel.

“Women are not victims, women are people that want to be seen doing things. And in those areas women have been taken into the ruling party, you see one thing, they lead.”

UN Women has already stated that gender inequality coupled with the climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time.