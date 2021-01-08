Women and children prone to eye diseases after disaster

Non-government organization, Project Heaven Trust says children and women are susceptible to contracting eye diseases after a disaster.

Administration Officer, Tamarisi Tabua says this is particularly trachoma and conjunctivitis – in areas that felt the impact of any natural hazards especially, a tropical cyclone.

Tabua says this is mainly due to environmental conditions, improper water supply and low-standard sanitation.

“From the age of 7 to 13 mostly they have follicles if it keeps on recurring – finish then it comes again and when they reach the secondary level then scarring can come. After that when they are in their teens then trichiasis – when the eyelashes turn in and start rubbing the first layers of the eye and then that will cause opacity blindness.”

Project Heaven Trust is working towards ensuring there is no outbreak of eye diseases during this cyclone season.