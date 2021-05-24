Woman reported missing

Police are requesting assistance in locating 49-year old Aruna Devi after she was reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station.
Devi who suffers from a mental illness was last seen by her family in their Narere home on the 20th of this month.
Fijians are urged to call call Crime Stoppers on 919 or send a private Facebook message to assist them in locating Devi’s whereabouts.
