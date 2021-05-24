Woman struck with a cane knife admitted in hospital

An 18-year old woman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly attacked by her husband in their home last night.
Police say the alleged incident occurred at Delasui Village after 10pm.
The 26-year old suspect allegedly struck his wife with a cane knife during a heated argument causing serious injuries.
She is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital while the suspect is in custody.
