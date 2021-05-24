Home

News

Woman steps forward to help community

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:10 pm

A 39-year-old woman from Wainadoi outside Lami is challenging Fijians to fulfil their life purpose by being useful, honorable, and compassionate.

Moireen Chand, a mother of five has dedicated half of her house to ensure children in the greater Wainadoi area do not miss out on Early Childhood Education.

Chand has been the President of the Wainadoi Community Kindergarten for 17 years and is working on an ECE centre in her area.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am just urging the lands department to fasten the process. We have a site located and we have donors ready who want to build. Childhood begins from ECE and they are the grassroots level so if we help them – it will provide them with a better future.”

As a mother herself, Chand understands the importance of education and had to make some quick calls when the previous makeshift ECE centre was closed.

She is also heading an initiative where 10 needy students will be given educational supplies annually.

