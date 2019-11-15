Woman sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for money laundering

A former accounts officer of Art and Soul Limited was sentenced to three years imprisonment yesterday for money laundering.

High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge convicted Nousheen Mezbeen Hussain of one count of theft, one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.

Between 1 January and 31 May 2012, Hussain, dishonestly appropriated $15,362.78 from Art and Soul Limited and between 8 February and 2 March 2012, she dishonestly obtained $1,772.10 from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Between 1 January and 31 May 2012, she laundered a total of 17,134.88.

Justice Aluthge sentenced Hussain to 18 months for theft, two years for obtaining property by deception and three years for money laundering.

The court also imposed a fine of $1000.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.