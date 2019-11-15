Woman released over alleged COVID-19 misinformation

The woman that was taken in for questioning by police for allegedly spreading false information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been released.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was taken in for questioning yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the 36-year-old woman had spread information on social media about confirmed coronavirus cases at the Nausori Health Center.

“We had to release her in the last hour after medical advice.”

Qiliho says they’re now looking for another person who allegedly had also spread rumours about confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He reiterates those caught spreading misinformation will be held accountable