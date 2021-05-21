Home

News

Woman in custody for stabbing husband

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 24, 2021 11:12 am

A 31-year-old woman of Kalabu who is alleged to have stabbed her husband with a pair of scissors is in custody at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say the suspect and her husband were both heavily intoxicated when the incident occurred on Saturday night.

It is alleged the victim interfered when the woman did not want to give her mobile phone to their five-year-old son.

Police say the 33-year-old-man was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre before being transferred to the CWM Hospital and was later discharged yesterday afternoon.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police are advising parents and guardians not to take the law into their own hands and avoid disputes in front of little ones.

