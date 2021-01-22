Woman gives birth to twin girls during cyclone

A woman from Bulileka village in Labasa gave birth to twin girls in the midst of Tropical Cyclone Ana and Bina.

At the height of flooding, the Fiji Military Forces received a call from the area where an expectant mother was preparing to give birth.

All movement had been stopped due to the raging floodwaters, so the woman and her family could not reach Labasa Hospital.

Instead, she and her husband travelled by dinghy where she was picked up by Golf Company troops and taken to their camp.

There, Dr Mere Batibasaga, the wife of one of the soldiers, safely delivered her twin baby girls.

When the floodwaters receded, both babies were taken to the Labasa Hospital where they are currently healthy and well.