Woman found drinking in Churchill Park arrested

A 20-year-old woman was arrested while drinking in the middle of Churchill Park in Lautoka with three other men during curfew hours.

The four were amongst the 22 people that were arrested for breach of curfew restrictions in the last 48-hour period.

Six arrests were recorded from Friday 11pm to Saturday 4am.

The Southern Division recorded five cases while the Western Division recorded one report.

The lone arrest made in the Western Division involved a 21-year-old man who was walking along Sukanaivalu Road after a grog session.

The five arrests recorded in the Southern Division were made in Nasinu and Valelevu.

Two men were arrested as they were moving around in a vehicle without a valid reason while three men were arrested drunk and walking round in public.

From 11pm last night to 4am sixteen reports were recorded. The Western Division recorded ten cases while the Southern and Eastern Divisions recorded three cases each.

There were ten arrests recorded in the Lautoka area which involved two women who were arrested in Natokowaqa as they were moving around in public for no valid reason.

All three arrests recorded in the Southern Division involved men who were drunk in public.

The three arrests recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 21-year-old woman and two men who were drunk and loitering in Nausori Town.