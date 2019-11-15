Home

News

Woman falls from moving bus

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 2, 2020 10:15 am
A 27-year-old Navua woman received serious injuries after she fell from a moving bus yesterday.

It is believed the victim tried to board the bus while it was moving.

The incident occurred along the Queens highway in Pacific Harbour.

Police are reminding people to have regard for their own safety and not take such risks.

An investigation is underway.

