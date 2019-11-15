Home

Woman dies in Taveuni accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 6, 2020 1:57 pm

A woman in her 20s died following an accident at a Resort in Taveuni yesterday.

Police confirm the victim was riding an electric cart with three others when the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to tumble down a slope.

The victim was trapped underneath and was pronounced dead at the Taveuni Hospital.

The driver was medically evacuated to the Nausori Hospital where he remains admitted.

The other two passengers were treated and sent home.

Police investigation continues.

