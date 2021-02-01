Home

News

Woman dies in Sigatoka accident

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 2, 2021 3:04 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A 47-year-old woman died following an accident along the Queens Highway close to Sigatoka this afternoon.

Police confirm the victim was traveling in a vehicle with three others when their car was allegedly hit by another vehicle driven by a 45-year-old man.

The four occupants were rushed to the nearby Korolevu Health Centre and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The other three passengers were treated and sent home.

The 45-year-old driver and another man were on their way to Suva when the incident occurred.

Police investigation continues.

