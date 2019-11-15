Woman dies in road accident

A 45-year-old woman of Namosau Ba has died after the vehicle she was traveling in veered off the Road near Moto in Yalalevu.

Police say the accident occurred yesterday morning.

The victim was a passenger in a van driven by a 39-year-old man heading towards Nadi, when the driver allegedly lost control.

Article continues after advertisement

Nine other passengers were also traveling in the van including four children aged 10, eight, five and four.

All nine passengers received serious injuries and are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

The driver is admitted to the Ba Mission Hospital in stable condition as police investigate.

The road death toll stands at two compared to 12 for the same period last year.