Woman dies in motor vehicle accident

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 11, 2020 7:12 am
A woman who was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday has passed away.

The alleged accident happened at the Caubati Road Junction involving a taxi that was heading to Nausori and the vehicle the victim was traveling in.

The 53-year-old woman passed away at the site of the incident.

The drivers of both vehicles and three other passengers were rushed to the CWM Hospital.

