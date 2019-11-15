News
Woman dies in motor vehicle accident
May 11, 2020 7:12 am
A woman who was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday has passed away.
The alleged accident happened at the Caubati Road Junction involving a taxi that was heading to Nausori and the vehicle the victim was traveling in.
The 53-year-old woman passed away at the site of the incident.
The drivers of both vehicles and three other passengers were rushed to the CWM Hospital.