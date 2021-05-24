Woman dies in accident along Kings Road

A woman in her late 50s is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say this is after the vehicle she was travelling in veered off the Kings Road yesterday morning.

It says the victim from Verevere Village in Ra was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man from Nayavutoka Village, Ra.

Police say the incident occurred near the Madhuvani Settlement along Kings Road, Ra.

Six other passengers were treated and sent home.

Police confirm that the suspect remains in custody as an investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 10 compared to 18 for the same period last year.